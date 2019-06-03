Tony Soprano’s Sprawling House Is Now on Sale

Twenty years after The Sopranos debuted on HBO, the house that America’s favorite fictional mobster called home has been put up for sale. The North Caldwell, NJ home which comes in at about 5,600-square-feet on a 1.5 acre lot has a starting price of $3.4 million.

According to The New York Times, current owners Patti and Victor Recchia have recently listed the four bedroom, four bathroom, two two-car garage and detached one-bedroom guest house for sale at the ambitious price which is roughly double what comparable homes in the neighborhood have gone for. The difference in the price? It’s Sopranos history.

“Those things can be quantified,” Victor Recchia said of the physical aspects of the house. “But I don’t think you can quantify the intrinsic value of this home.”

The home was a significant feature of The Sopranos. Its driveway was the one where Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) turned onto in the show’s opening credits. Scenes from the show’s pilot episode were also filmed in the actual home, notably the kitchen, the pool and the patio. The home’s interior was ultimately recreated at Silvercup Studios in Queens, NY, but the exterior of the home continued to be used for various other shots. According to Patti Recchia, fans also continue to come back to the house.

“I was pulling out of the driveway and I noticed a few fellas on their motorcycles coming down the cul-de-sac,” she said. “So, I open my car window just to acknowledge them, and they say, ‘Hi, Mrs. Soprano! We’re not going to mess anything up, just want to take a couple photos.’”

Fans have also stopped by the home for more than just photos. When Gandolfini died suddenly in 2013, fans left flowers and other items near the curb of the home to show respect for the actor behind the iconic character right there at the house which itself had become iconic. And while the house isn’t part of the production, the upcoming prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, may help drive even more fan interest in the house. The film, which takes place during the Newark riots in the 1960 will set the stage for the beginning of The Sopranos and is set to feature Gandolfini’s real-life son Michael as a young Tony Soprano.

