The Terminal List Spinoff Stars Are Already Teasing Season 2

Prime Video’s hit series The Terminal List captivated audiences with its intense story of vengeance, leading the streamer to quickly expand the world of author Jack Carr. That expansion begins with the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, an original story developed with Carr’s involvement that will explore the backstories of key characters who operate in the shadows of James Reece’s world. For instance, the prequel will feature characters like Raife (Tom Hooper) and the CIA contractor Jules Landry (Luke Hemsworth). During an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Hooper and Hemsworth discussed their upcoming roles in the prequel while also confirming their story is far from over, teasing a significant presence in the second season of the main series, which is currently in production and will adapt Carr’s second novel, True Believer.

“Both of us have a significant piece in True Believer,” Hooper revealed. “We’ve been shooting that for the last few months. Both of us have a pretty good ride. So if fans want to see more of these two after Dark Wolf, they’re going to get that in True Believer.” Hooper also had high praise for the show’s sophomore season. “I think fans will be really pleased with True Believer,” he added. “It’s a testament to the book for sure.”

In Carr’s books, Jules Landry is a key antagonist in True Believer, a vain and unstable former SEAL turned CIA contractor who comes into direct conflict with James Reece (Chris Pratt). The character of Raife Hastings, however, is a fellow former SEAL and a trusted ally of Reece who doesn’t play a major role until the third book, Savage Son. By confirming that both characters have significant parts in the adaptation of True Believer, the creative team is signaling its commitment to connecting the prequel series to the main continuity seamlessly.

The Terminal List Universe Keeps Expanding

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Despite a mixed critical reception for its first season, The Terminal List became a massive streaming success, proving to be a fan-favorite hit that has emboldened Prime Video and the creative team to think much bigger. Carr recently told ComicBook about his desire to adapt the third book in the series, Savage Son, into a feature film for theatrical release. This ambition signals a clear intent to elevate the franchise beyond streaming, turning one of the most popular books in the saga into a major cinematic event. Carr has also been actively working on the next book in the series, Cry Havoc, a prequel focusing on James Reece’s father during the Vietnam War.

The expansion is not limited to the main series and potential films. The prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, is set five years before the first season and explores Ben Edwards’ (Taylor Kitsch) transition from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, revealing the origins of the conspiracy James Reece uncovers. While The Terminal List Season 2 is already in development, Dark Wolf could also receive a follow-up, with Carr even considering reversing the adaptation process for the prequel.

“My plan was to write a novelization based on the scripts and figure out that piece and have the book launch in conjunction with the show,” Carr explained to Comic Book. “That would have been really fun to do. I have a new plan now, I’ll keep that to myself now, a new plan as we move towards a possible second season of Dark Wolf. Because once you get to the end, you realize there’s more road to go down as we explore the Ben Edwards character.”

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video on August 27th.

