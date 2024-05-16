The Thundermans Spinoff Series Announced by Nickelodeon

The Thundermans are back again! After the success of The Thundermans Return, Nickelodeon Studios has announced that a new Thundermans spinoff show has been greenlit. Original cast members Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo and Maya Le Clark are all back in the fold for the upcomign show. When it comes to Nickelodeon's franchises, The Thundermans is making a strong push to the top of the list. The Thundermans Return was the #1 cable entertainment telecast of the year among younger viewers. Phoebe and Max are going to have their hands full with a new threat in Seaside Shores. They'll bring Chloe along to help her learn the ropes of being a superhero.

Production of The Thundermans spinoff begins in August with Vancouver serving as the filing location. Nickelodeon will have more details about the premiere date later on. Here's what Nick has to say about the plot of the new show: "In the brand-new series, Chloe forms a bond with two classmates while they investigate suspicious activity coming from the local school, who don't realize their new friend has secret powers. As the danger increases, the Thunderman trio must stay in town indefinitely, leaving the squabbling twins in charge of raising their younger sister."

The Thundermans Return Was Really Special For Kira Kosarin

A whole generation of kids jumped for joy when The Thundermans Return got announced. But, none of them was probably as happy as Kira Kosarin. She talked to TODAY about returning to the Nickelodeon series and how acting in the movie re-sparked her passion for life.

The actress admitted, "I'd been away from that kind of set for so long I think I convinced myself that I just didn't want to be on TV anymore. Being on The Thundermans Return set reminded me that I do. I just want to do this kind of TV. I love this kind of TV. This is so much fun. It was a really nice reminder. It brought that passion back to life and I am excited to keep moving back into that."

"Phoebe means a lot to me. I was proud to have been her for many years, but I also needed space from her in order to really learn who Kira was," Kosarin continued. "Now, to get to be Kira and bring Phoebe back into my life, is everything I could ever ask for. Phoebe makes a lot of kids laugh and smile. If I can do one thing in this world and have it be make kids a little happier, what a wonderful job to be able to have."

Want To Catch-Up With The Thundermans?

If you missed some of the previous action, no worries! Nick has a synopsis for the movie to get you up to speed before you check it out: "The Thundermans Return follows twins Phoebe and Max who are enjoying their superhero lifestyle in a new city, but when one 'save' goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, Chloe develops a new friend group, and Billy and Nora begin a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie features the return of show favorites, including familiar locations, and new menacing supervillains."

The Thundermans Return features returning cast members Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), Addison Riecke (Nora), Diego Velazquez (Billy), Maya Le Clark (Chloe), Chris Tallman (Hank), Rosa Blasi (Barb), and Guillen (Cousin Blobbin).

