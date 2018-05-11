Kate Walsh Joins Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’

It looks like Netflix‘s adaptation of The Umbrella Academy has gained another major player.

Kate Walsh has reportedly been cast in the upcoming television series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Walsh is set to play “The Handler”, who is described as “a composed and confident leader of a mysterious, bureaucratic company who is always ready to manage any situation — though it’s best not to get on her bad side. Her charm is her greatest strength and she uses it to her advantage to complete the business of her organization.”

Walsh is best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice, as well as appearances in Girls Trip and Fargo. This will be the second Netflix series that fans can see Walsh in, with her set to return in season two of 13 Reasons Why.

The Umbrella Academy is written by Jeremy Slater. It is based on the Dark Horse Comics series written by Gerard Way and drawn by Gabriel Ba. The series tells the story of an eccentric, dysfunctional, and estranged family of superheroes. The family is forced to come together to solve the mystery of their father’s murder.

The cast of The Umbrella Academy includes Tom Hopper as Luther, Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha, David Castaneda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Ellen Page as Vanya, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Number Five.

Steve Blackman serves as showrunner and executive producer of The Umbrella Academy. Bluegrass Television and Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg from Dark Horse Entertainment are also executive producers. Way is a co-executive producer.

The Umbrella Academy comics debuted in 2007 with the first miniseries, The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse, which serves as the inspiration for the first season of the television series. A second miniseries, The Umbrella Academy: Dallas, followed in 2008. The third miniseries, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, is currently being worked on by Way and Ba and a fourth miniseries has also been promised. The series has received multiple comics industry awards.

The Umbrella Academy is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2018.