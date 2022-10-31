The award for worst Halloween costume of the year goes to... The View, according to audiences who tuned into Monday's Halloween episode. The ABC talk show unveiled a child's costume called "The Oscars Slap," channeling the infamous incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars. In the themed episode about "channel surfing through generations of classic TV," co-hosts Joy Behar dressed as Married With Children's Peg Bundy and Whoopi Goldberg as a handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale. Co-host Sara Haines then introduced the "Boo Are You Wearing?" segment, featuring costumes "inspired by this year's hottest topics" as well as "horror stories and shocking moments."

Hot Topics included "inflation" (a child dressed in an inflatable suit with money taped to the sides) and the "Mar-a-Lago raid" (another child wearing a Donald Trump wig and a toilet disposing of classified documents). The View's wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman then introduced "The Oscars Slap," a child dressed in a gold bodysuit to resemble an Oscar statue with a red handprint painted on their cheek.

why did The View dress this child as "the Oscars slap" pic.twitter.com/K6Si4OK3Ar — Fletcher Peters (@fIetcherpeters) October 31, 2022

"We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn't help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year," Kaufman said. "So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this 'The Oscars Slap,' and he has a red face paint on the statue."

"Not The View making a child dress up like WILL SMITH SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS??!," reads one viewer's tweet. Wrote another, "Bad taste on the Oscar slap. You did validate violence." Yet another tweet reads: "Not a fan of that Oscar slap costume."



In March, the King Richard Best Actor winner walked on stage and struck Rock after the comedian cracked a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about the hair of Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.

Smith issued an apology on social media, calling his behavior "unacceptable and inexcusable" before condemning "violence in all of its forms" as "poisonous and destructive." The Bad Boys star ultimately resigned from the Academy and was banned from the Oscars for ten years.

While Smith is still eligible to receive Oscar nominations and win awards, the Academy's Board of Governors decided the actor will not be allowed to attend "any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

See more reactions to The View's Oscars slap Halloween costume below.

