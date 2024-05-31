The Vince Staples Show Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

A recent Netflix hit is now returning for more episodes. On Thursday, Netflix confirmed that The Vince Staples Show has officially been renewed for a second season. The five-episode first season of The Vince Staples Show arrived on Netflix in February, and quickly found a following among fans of the real-life musician and rapper Staples.

"The Vince Staples Show is back!" Staples said in a statement. "The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for Season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!"

"There are 365 days in a year, so we're able to have 365 episodes of this thing because they're all based on what it's like to just exist day-to-day," Staples continued. "Next for Vince is literally anything because anything could happen at any moment, that's just how life works."

THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW. SEASON 2. — vince (@vincestaples) May 30, 2024

What Is The Vince Staples Show About?

Created by Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris, The Vince Staples Show is often funny, sometimes emotional, and always thought-provoking. Each story is a slice-of-life tale told through a satirical lens, set in a fictional version of Long Beach, California.

Executive producers for The Vince Staples Show are Vince Staples, Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners of the The Vince Staples Show, reuniting them with Barris, as the three also executive produced Kid Cudi's animated Netflix project, Entergalactic. Additionally, Calmatic will direct the first two episodes of The Vince Staples Show.

Who Is in the Cast of The Vince Staples Show?

In addition to Staples, the cast of The Vince Staples Show includes Andrea Ellsworth, Watts Homie Quan, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Tiberius Byrd.

"I'm grateful," Staples previously told Rolling Stone about the series' success. "I got to do something that isn't really done on that network, or just done in general, with trying to break format and conventional comedy. I'm just trying some new things. So, I'm very happy that people embraced it, and we'll see how they feel about it moving forward. We're still trying to see what's going to happen with that. But, looking forward to other opportunities in the medium."

Season 2 of The Vince Staples Show does not currently have a release date.