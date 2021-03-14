The Walking Dead: What to Know Before Watching “One More”

✖

Before Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) return in "One More," there are six things to know about their journey so far on The Walking Dead. Using a map given to them by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Sunday's grimy and gory new episode pairs Aaron and Gabriel on a desperate search for food and supplies needed to help Alexandria rebuild in the wake of the Whisperer War. When we saw them in "A Certain Doom," both men narrowly escaped death in the climactic final battle: the metal-masked man Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), an ally of Maggie's, rescued Aaron and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) from a pack of Whisperers before a last-minute save spared Gabriel from certain doom.

Below, an official refresher video released by AMC Networks ahead of Sunday's episode reminds viewers of six things they need to know before watching "One More":

1. The Whisperers have been defeated. Aaron and Gabriel witnessed the end of the Whisperer War in "A Certain Doom," where Daryl (Norman Reedus) finished off Beta (Ryan Hurst) before Carol (Melissa McBride) and ex-Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) destroyed the walker horde once corralled by Alpha (Samantha Morton).

2. There were many casualties. A Whisperer spy sent by Alpha to infiltrate Alexandria murdered Siddiq (Avi Nash), Gabriel's best friend and the father of the baby girl born to Gabriel's girlfriend Rosita (Christian Serratos). After Aaron convinced Gamma (Thora Birch) to turn on the Whisperers earlier in Season 10, she was killed by Beta when her doublecross was discovered.

3. Gabriel killed Dante. When the Alexandrians learned Siddiq's friend and community medic Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) was the Whisperer spy inside their walls, he was held in the same prison cell recently vacated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Gabriel viciously stabbed Dante to death to avenge his "brother."

6 things to give you "One More" reason to watch #TWD this Sunday or stream it now by starting your free 7 day trial of @amcplus.

4. Alexandria needs to rebuild. The walled-off community home to Aaron and Gabriel is in tatters. The Alexandrians temporarily abandoned their home in-between the events of Season 10 episodes "Look at the Flowers" and "The Tower," with the latter showing Beta unleash his walker horde inside Alexandria. The survivors started to rebuild in "Home Sweet Home," and Daryl and Carol paired off for their own fruitless food hunt in last week's "Find Me."

5. Gabriel and Aaron have families to protect. Gabriel is the adoptive father of Rosita and Siddiq's young daughter, Coco. Aaron is also an adoptive father to a daughter, Gracie (Anabelle Holloway), who was orphaned during the war against the Saviors back in Season 8.

6. New threats are still out there. Maggie and Daryl just barely survived an attack from a new enemy group Maggie's people call the Reapers, who are of unknown number and still out there somewhere. When Aaron and Gabriel let their guard down during their mission, they encounter the volatile and unpredictable Mays (guest star Robert Patrick).

"One More" is now available to watch early via streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, March 14, on AMC.

