The identity of the masked mystery man is revealed in the extended Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead. When the survivors go to war with Beta (Ryan Hurst) and the Whisperers in October's original season finale, "A Certain Doom," Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) are ambushed by the skins but saved by a metal-masked ninja wielding kama weapons. It's later revealed this incognito hero is an ally of Maggie Rhee's (Lauren Cohan) when she returns just in time to save Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) from certain doom, but the masked man's true face has remained hidden — until now.

When Maggie reunites with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in "Home Sweet Home," she introduces them to allies Cole (American Soul's James Devoti) and Elijah (Cobra Kai's Okea Eme-Akwari), a.k.a. the masked man. Maggie and her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) lived with Cole and Elijah's people until their village was razed by the Reapers, their name for the camouflaged killers hunting Maggie's group for as-yet-revealed reasons.

During Kelly's (Angel Theory) desperate search for Connie (Lauren Ridloff), her older sibling who went missing earlier this season during a cave-in, Maggie reveals Elijah recently lost his sister — presumably a victim of the Reapers. When their mission to find Hershel turns into a fight for survival against an unseen attacker, Kelly calms a frightened Elijah and convinces him to unmask.

"It's a lot," she says in a face-to-face, "but you're not alone."

(Eme-Akwari as Elijah. Photo: AMC Studios)

Because Maggie and Hershel's home at the Hilltop was burnt down by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at the height of the Whisperer War, Maggie and her group now call Alexandria home sweet home.

"She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she's with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That's all part of the story going forward, and it's going to drive one of the major missions that we'll start to see unfold," showrunner Angela Kang teased about the six new bonus episodes and beyond. "It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward."

New episodes of The Walking Dead extended Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.