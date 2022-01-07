The Walking Dead Fans, Creators Celebrate Daryl Actor Norman Reedus on His Birthday

Creators and fans of The Walking Dead are wishing Norman Reedus a happy birthday. The Daryl Dixon actor, who takes aim at the Reapers when Part 2 of the Final Season returns February 20 on AMC, turns 53 today. The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and showrunner Angela Kang, who is developing the untitled Daryl and Carol spin-off starring Reedus and his longtime co-star Melissa McBride, are among the members of TWD Family celebrating Reedus on social media. See the well-wishes below.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite people on the entire planet,” Hurd tweeted alongside a photo of Reedus and former co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Scott Wilson. “#NormanReedus @wwwbigbaldhead #HappyBirthday Love ya!”

Kang, a writer-producer since Season 2, tweeted out a thread celebrating Reedus for “always being awesome with kids,” his canine co-stars, and for his “badassery in general.”

Happiest birthday, Norman Reedus!! Glad you were born. ♥️ Thank you for all you bring to #TheWalkingDead every day! A thread… pic.twitter.com/wHdhbFufed — Angela Kang 강효신 (@angelakang) January 6, 2022

“Happiest birthday, Norman Reedus!! Glad you were born.Thank you for all you bring to #TheWalkingDead every day,” Kang wrote.

Walking Dead alum Ryan Hurst, who played Daryl’s enemy Beta of the Whisperers, celebrated his former co-star on Instagram Stories with a shot from his episode of AMC’s Ride With Norman Reedus. Playing over the image is the Tom Waits song “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up.” The official account for live aftershow Talking Dead, where Reedus appears frequently as a guest, also tweeted out a birthday message.

Reedus returns in the final 16 episodes of The Walking Dead to air in two parts throughout 2022. The untitled TWD Universe spinoff starring Reedus and McBride, a sequel to the flagship series, is set to premiere in 2023 on AMC.

Happy Birthday, Norman Reedus!!! We wish you all the best today and always! Since Dog can’t do it, let’s make Norman’s day by flooding the internet with what we love most about Daryl using #TalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/jO4O12c1L2 — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) January 6, 2022

#TheWalkingDead just wouldn’t be the same without Norman Reedus.



We are so glad we get to see him as Daryl for many more years to come!



Celebrating him on his birthday today! 💕 @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/gSiQXHrt65 — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) January 6, 2022

Happy birthday @wwwbigbaldhead! We hope you have an amazing day! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/XhUPratxEu — Alycia Debnam-Carey News (@theDebnamNews) January 6, 2022

Happy Birthday to Norman Reedus! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/KU3GhHNvfe — TWD Universe (@twdufans) January 6, 2022

