The Walking Dead Spoilers: Fans React to Shocking and "Cold-Blooded" Kill in "One More"

The Walking Dead fans might have a hard time forgiving Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) after the preacher's surprising sin in "One More." With a map from Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in hand, Gabriel and Aaron (Ross Marquand) head out on a two-week search of food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Their scavenging mission leaves them empty-handed until they happen upon an undiscovered warehouse where they help themselves to wild boar and whiskey, not knowing the place — and the stash of supplies inside — belong to the scarred and volatile madman Mays (guest star Robert Patrick).

When Mays captures and literally disarms Aaron, he forces the pair to play a game of Russian roulette with a twist: "Each time you can point [the gun] at yourself, or the man sitting across from you. Winner goes home."

After several rounds with a one-in-six chance of murder or suicide, Mays reveals the meaning of the game: Enlightenment. Having overheard a drunken Gabriel tell Aaron that "evil people aren't the exception to the rule — they are the rule," Mays is out to prove a point after he was left physically and mentally scarred by an attack from his twin brother over scraps of food.

Mays wants to prove that Aaron and Gabriel aren't any different, but they refuse to point the gun at each other — or themselves.

"I know people just like you. We both do. Good people who have been broken by this world. You don't have to be like this," Gabriel tells Mays. "There is another way. Our community is real. It's full of people who were lost and found their way back. You can too. We can help you. If you'll let us."

Mays is not yet a believer. As tensions cool, Aaron puts the gun down and tells him to believe it because "that's who we are." Mays finally believes them. He takes the gun off the table. Pockets it. He cuts Aaron loose.

Gabriel wields Aaron's detached arm made of metal and mace and kills Mays with a single swift blow to the head. "It's okay," Gabriel says nonchalantly, "we're good."

Shocked and his face splattered with blood, Aaron asks: "Are we?" Gabriel reasons they couldn't take Mays with them because he killed his brother's family. When they investigate the upstairs living quarters, they find Mays' twin brother handcuffed to a post just inches away from the long-rotted corpses of his wife and daughter.

Gabriel frees the unkempt prisoner, who quickly reaches for Gabriel's gun and shoots himself in the head. Gabriel helps himself to what's left of Mays' food and doesn't stop to look at pictures of the twin brothers in happier times.

Earlier in Season 10, Gabriel made another surprise kill when he butchered the Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) to avenge his murdered "brother" Siddiq (Avi Nash).

"As we talked about it, we know that Gabriel has the capability of darkness in him, because of that thing he did at the beginning of the apocalypse and the other things he's had to do. That capability is in all of us," showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter about Gabriel's vengeance. "In that moment, he goes there. We thought it was an interesting way to evolve that character, to see more shades of him coming out, as he's more and more in the leadership, as he's realizing who he is as a leader in Alexandria and what he's willing to do."

Kang added, "Seth is an amazing actor. He has some great stuff along these lines coming up this season as the story continues to play out. He's really interesting when you see that part of Father Gabriel that isn't a goody-two-shoes but has had to do some dark things to survive."

Here's what Walking Dead fans have to say about Gabriel not practicing what he preaches: