The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: "A Drop of Blood"

The Walking Dead drops a new sneak peek from the premiere, "Acheron: Part 1," where a drop of blood teases more bloodshed to start Season 11. In Part 1 of the two-part season premiere, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the group on a scavenging mission inside a zombie-littered military base. But when a speck of blood stirs awake dozens of camo-clad lurkers — walkers that "play dead" due to famish — Maggie, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Carol (Melissa McBride) are still on the ground to fight their way out.

The season opener, now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its August 22 premiere on AMC, takes the group on another desperate survival mission — this time with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leading the way through walker-infested tunnels beneath Washington, D.C.

"We're sort of being drawn, as you can tell from the trailer, underground," Reedus teased of the two-parter on Sunday's live Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special. "We don't know exactly what's waiting for us, so I [Daryl] kind of get separated for a bit, and then just all hell breaks loose. There's somebody after us, and we're trying to beat them to the punch, and we might not."

As the Alexandrians fight the dead and fear the living — including the Reapers, an elite killing squad after Maggie and the Wardens — another story unfolds in Charleston, West Virginia, where Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions encounter an advanced community called the Commonwealth.

"There's a lot going on [this season]," said Reedus. "It's not just one road we travel down, it's like 15 different roads, and they all kind of lead to one place, and then the doors open and there's 15 new roads going in 15 new places. Everybody has different storylines which are sort of related and some aren't, we've definitely branched out like a tree going on in all different directions. There's a lot."

Read on for early viewers' spoiler-free reactions to "Acheron: Part 1," now streaming on AMC+, and check out the official synopsis:

Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

