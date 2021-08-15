The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special: How to Watch

✖

Talking Dead returns live and in-studio Sunday, August 15, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special. The previously announced guests joining host Chris Hardwick are showrunner Angela Kang, Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, and series newcomer Michael James Shaw, who will reveal exclusive intel as they preview what's to come in the expanded final season of The Walking Dead before it premieres on August 22. Sunday's hour-long special is the first episode of Talking Dead to air live since March 2020, when the studio set of the fan-favorite aftershow went dark for socially distant virtual shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special airs live on Sunday, August 15, at 9 PM on AMC. The cabler will re-air the Preview Special at 2 AM on Monday, August 16, and again at 2:10 AM on Wednesday, August 18.

Viewers tuning in can expect to see a sneak peek from the new season and learn about what's to come from Daryl (Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and more after the extended Season 10 bonus episodes bridged the gap to Season 11.

Part 1 of the two-part season premiere of The Walking Dead Season 11, "Acheron: Part 1," is now available to watch early on AMC+, where new episodes from the final season will stream one week early all season long. The television premiere airs on AMC Sunday, August 22, at 9 PM, followed by a live episode of Talking Dead dissecting "Acheron: Part 1."

"We're back to our big, scope-y, massive, just extravaganzas with lots of great character interactions between the people we love," Kang said at San Diego Comic-Con of Season 11, consisting of 24 episodes to air in three parts through 2022. "But also our stunts and scares and all of that fun stuff that I think is for all of us working on it part of the joy of working on this show. Season 11, we kind of go in hard with some new stories, and new characters, and I'm really excited to share it with the audience."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, and Paola Lazaro also star, with Michael James Shaw, Margot Bingham, Josh Hamilton, Ritchie Coster, Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier, and Laila Robins among the new cast additions for the Epic Final Season.

