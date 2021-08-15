The Walking Dead Final Season: Early Viewers React to Season 11 Premiere
The end of The Walking Dead begins early for some viewers, who are tweeting spoiler-free reactions to the Season 11 premiere streaming now on AMC+. All 24 episodes from the expanded Final Season will release with one-week early access all season long on AMC+, beginning with the August 15 streaming premiere of "Acheron: Part 1." The episode, where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) group on a mission for survival through walker-infested subway tunnels, ends with a cliffhanger that has fans buzzing ahead of the "Part 1" television premiere on August 22.
"That cliffhanger had me sitting on the edge of my seat and holding on for dear life," one viewer tweeted Sunday about "Acheron: Part 1," which left another user "screaming, gasping and nail-biting." Another fan's tweeted review calls the season opener "a great episode, but only so-so as a season premiere," and another user praises the cast and crew for "making the beginning of the end a great episode."
"I just watched the premiere episode for season 11. Absolutely amazing! I love this show like crazy. Please, surprise us on the last episode and give us 11 more seasons," reads another tweet about "Acheron: Part 1," the beginning of the end for the Final Season airing across three parts through 2022.
#TheWalkingDead "Acheron: Part I" & "II" set the tone for a dark and scary Season 11 with two nail-biters that are classic TWD: our group fights the dead & fears the living, wrestling with their own humanity in the struggle to survive. Feels like Seasons 5A & 9A — both top #TWD. pic.twitter.com/93BlTvUZYo— Cameron Bonomolo (@CameronBonomolo) July 20, 2021
Here's the official spoiler-free synopsis for "Acheron: Part 1," directed by Kevin Dowling (The Americans, The Strain, 13 Reasons Why) and scripted by writer-producer Jim Barnes & showrunner Angela Kang:
Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
Read on for more reactions to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, which returns to AMC on August 22:
From @ReedusFan2 and @Zaicarylnegan
@WalkingDead_AMC I have to say E11.1 was awesome!!! Thank you to the cast and crew for making the beginning of the end a great episode!!! @JDMorgan @wwwbigbaldhead @mcbridemelissa @kharypayton @paola__lazaro @IamAngeltheory @smugorange @RossMarquand @angelakang— Stephanie (@ReedusFan2) August 15, 2021
This is the 4th time. I have seen the episode of Season 11 of The Walking Dead.
WOWWWW IT WAS INCREDIBLE
I love the tone
The acting
The color effect
And so more 🥳🥳🥳🥳@WalkingDead_AMC #twd #TheWalkingDead #twdspoilers pic.twitter.com/jvm3QsmtYb— ȥαι☀️🌱❤ Norman, Melissa and Jeffrey ♡ (@Zaicarylnegan) August 15, 2021
From @wynthewalker and @Queen_Kat
Had the opportunity to watch the premiere last night (well, 2AM this morning to be exact) and let me tell you, I HAVE SO MANY EMOTIONS.
That cliffhanger had me sitting on the edge of my seat and holding on for dear life…👀
I’ll definitely be watching again on Sunday. #TWD— WalkerWyn {Kailynn} (@wynthewalker) August 15, 2021
All I’m going to say is DAMN @TheWalkingDead DAMN. Hell of a start! The drama, the discoveries along the way, the tension 👏🏼 going to be a wild final season! #TheWalkingDead #TWD— Kayte (@Queen_Kat) August 15, 2021
From @dare2dream515 and @gloomysouIs
No spoilers here but I will say the S11 premiere of the @WalkingDead_AMC was really good & I know we have to deal with the Reapers but I’m much more interested in the Commonwealth rn 👀👀 #TWD #TheWalkingDead— Clara (@dare2dream515) August 15, 2021
the survivalism vibe of the new season 👌👌 this is wat i came for #TWD— laura (@gloomysouIs) August 15, 2021
From @MizTeeFranklin and @SuperSpider2001
And lemme tell you, this episode was 🔥🔥🔥 The screaming, gasping and nail biting! Y’all going all out this final season and I’m here for it! https://t.co/dJeN6mIu0g— ♿️TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY🌈 (@MizTeeFranklin) August 15, 2021
Currently watching #TWD Season 11 Episode 1 & it's dope as hell. Walkers being creepy again, Most characters getting screentime, I feel the tension & desperation, Rosita & Magna looking fucking incredible as always..... Banger Episode so far 🔥— Bishop 🏹 Belova 🕷 (@SuperSpider2001) August 15, 2021
From @FloatyRedHead23 and @JG_Carse
I've already watched the episode a couple of times as it's worth repeat watches in my humble opinion. I'll be watching it throughout the week and will definitely catch it live on Sunday as well! Bravo on a fantastic premiere TWD! https://t.co/ALrX7MAVNh— JDM is the Shiz! (@FloatyRedHead23) August 15, 2021
#TWD 11x01 😱 🤯😳
What a premeire for the final season! This season is gonna be insane & every actor & crew are giving their all from cinematography, line delivery, passion, score, special effects, & more. This has the potential to be the most successful epic final seaon on tv— JG Carse (@JG_Carse) August 15, 2021
From @EthanCorby and @killingevewhore
11 seasons in and @WalkingDead_AMC still finds ways to keep you wanting more! i can’t wait for the rest of the season. #twd— Ethan (@EthanCorby) August 15, 2021
maggie and negan both killed it this episode, that ending had me screaming!!!— abs🍊 (@killingevewhore) August 15, 2021
From @imjuliewaters and @mspookieg
My non-spoilery thoughts: It was a great episode, but only so-so as a season premiere. #TWD #season11— Julie Waters 💎 (@imjuliewaters) August 15, 2021
it felt like it lasted only 15 mins, can't get enough but i don't want it to end either— pookie G (@mspookieg) August 15, 2021
From @sunshinesreedus and @TWDFOREVER233
just watched 11x1 and damn it was SO GOOD! norman reedus’ performance was 🔥💯 as always! can’t say enough what a fuckin INCREDIBLE ACTOR HE IS. i was on the edge of my seat the entire time. this season is gonna be INCREDIBLE!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/PMI2QLlUCt— Mel 🏹 (@sunshinesreedus) August 15, 2021
Woke up at 2am just to watch the season premiere, and let me tell you, it DID NOT disappoint! Ready for next weeks episode😎 #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamily— TWD forever (@TWDFOREVER233) August 15, 2021
From @kapsgame and @houser_julia
TWD S11 is off to an interesting start with the season premiere, and I’m very very excited for what’s to come. A lot of fires were ignited, seeds were planted, and I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. Maggie, Negan, Yumiko, and Princess stood out. #TWD #TWDFamily— kaps (@kapsgame) August 15, 2021
just watched the season 11 premiere and, simply put, oh my fucking god #TheWalkingDead— Julia 🌻 (@houser_julia) August 15, 2021
From @SkymiiboTWD
What a great start to the final season! Sort of feels like a different show, lots of horror vibes, humor, and so much more! Can’t wait for pt 2 and everything else this season has to offer! Acheron part 1 does not disappoint! The Walking Dead is back!!! 🤯🔥🔥🔥 #TWD #TWDFamily— Skymiibo (@SkymiiboTWD) August 15, 2021
The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC.