The end of The Walking Dead begins early for some viewers, who are tweeting spoiler-free reactions to the Season 11 premiere streaming now on AMC+. All 24 episodes from the expanded Final Season will release with one-week early access all season long on AMC+, beginning with the August 15 streaming premiere of "Acheron: Part 1." The episode, where Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) guides Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) group on a mission for survival through walker-infested subway tunnels, ends with a cliffhanger that has fans buzzing ahead of the "Part 1" television premiere on August 22.

"That cliffhanger had me sitting on the edge of my seat and holding on for dear life," one viewer tweeted Sunday about "Acheron: Part 1," which left another user "screaming, gasping and nail-biting." Another fan's tweeted review calls the season opener "a great episode, but only so-so as a season premiere," and another user praises the cast and crew for "making the beginning of the end a great episode."

"I just watched the premiere episode for season 11. Absolutely amazing! I love this show like crazy. Please, surprise us on the last episode and give us 11 more seasons," reads another tweet about "Acheron: Part 1," the beginning of the end for the Final Season airing across three parts through 2022.

#TheWalkingDead "Acheron: Part I" & "II" set the tone for a dark and scary Season 11 with two nail-biters that are classic TWD: our group fights the dead & fears the living, wrestling with their own humanity in the struggle to survive. Feels like Seasons 5A & 9A — both top #TWD. pic.twitter.com/93BlTvUZYo — Cameron Bonomolo (@CameronBonomolo) July 20, 2021

Here's the official spoiler-free synopsis for "Acheron: Part 1," directed by Kevin Dowling (The Americans, The Strain, 13 Reasons Why) and scripted by writer-producer Jim Barnes & showrunner Angela Kang:

Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn't enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

Read on for more reactions to the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead, which returns to AMC on August 22: