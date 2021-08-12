The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Sneak Peek: "Keep Moving"

There's no turning back in an extended sneak from the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In part one of the two-part season premiere, "Acheron: Part I," Maggie (Lauren Cohan) mounts a potential suicide mission for survival that only Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can lead. When a violent storm forces Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the group underground into a subway tunnel filled with the undead, the rule of survival shifts from "no man left behind" to "we keep going." Negan warns of flood, but the survivors keep moving in the newest clip released as part of AMC's 11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11.

In the new season, premiering August 22 on AMC, Morgan says there's "definitely an evolution" of Negan after spending nearly a decade behind bars in the community that Maggie and her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) now call home.

"I think there's definitely an evolution of Negan. But I would be hard-pressed to say that old Negan will ever disappear, I think that will always be a part of who he is," Morgan said of his odd-man-out during San Diego Comic-Con@Home. "But I think that at this point, he is trying everything he can to kind of fit in with this group of people. And I think he was doing okay until Maggie came back, and now it's a whole new ball game for him, and one that he's trying to figure out. But I think at a certain point, there's just too much tension between the two of them. So we'll see what happens."

For Cohan, who is back full time after stepping away early in Season 9, Maggie is wrestling with living behind the same walls as Negan and must confront her dark past when the Alexandrians are hunted by a new enemy group called the Reapers.

"There's a lot about her we don't know. She was gone for a long time and she saw a lot of stuff, and that's going to inform who she is now," executive producer Denise Huth told TWDUniverse about Maggie's years away on the road. "She's not the same person she was when she left. And so just getting to see some of these actors who haven't worked together in a while, their giddiness of getting back together, it did have that energy of the first day of school when we started."

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC and is streaming early August 15 on AMC+.