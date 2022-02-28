The Walking Dead: [Spoiler] Goes Missing in Episode 11 Trailer

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s “New Haunts” episode of The Walking Dead. What happened to Stephanie? That’s the question on Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) heart and mind in the first look at next Sunday’s Season 11 Episode 11. Making contact with a female voice on the radio, Eugene’s group of traveling companions journeyed to the Commonwealth to connect with Stephanie (Chelle Ramos). When his sweetheart radio operator mysteriously goes missing, Eugene and Princess (Paola Lazaro) investigate Stephanie’s sudden disappearance in “Rogue Element” (streaming now on AMC+ and airing March 6 on AMC). Watch the trailer above.

“If you’ve ever been in a relationship and you’re able to grow in that sense too, I think that’s a place that’s probably lacking in his life,” McDermitt said of the lovelorn Eugene during The Walking Dead‘s virtual Comic-Con. “I’m hoping that there could be something more there so that he’s able to grow within the boundaries of being in a relationship.”

Though Eugene’s romance with Stephanie might not be what it seems, being in a relationship is “something he’s never really experienced,” McDermitt said. “I’d like to see him move in that direction. I would hope he’d get the chance for that.”

As Eugene unravels what he suspects is a criminal conspiracy taking him into the darker corners of the Commonwealth, Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) enlists Carol (Melissa McBride) for a ride-along to a drug farm outside the walls. Elsewhere, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) hit a roadblock when investigating the truth about arrested ex-trooper Tyler Davis (Cameron Roberts).

“Rogue Element” is streaming early on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, March 6 at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC.

