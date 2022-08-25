11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.

In the teaser, which you can watch below, Maggie assures Rosita (Christian Serratos), "We are going to take back our home and make it right." Last we saw our separated heroes, Hornsby had raised Commonwealth flags over the captured Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside communities, forcing loyal soldier General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) to pick a side as sister Max (Margot Bingham) joined forces with the anti-Miltons resistance rallied by Rosita, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), and Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

"This isn't going to be easy," Carol tells Daryl, who can be seen using the Colt Python revolver once belonging to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Daryl replies, "When is it ever?"

"We definitely felt like we had an obligation to make sure this landed," series executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the Walking Dead series finale, said during a Comic-Con press conference. "Everybody on set, the cast and crew, were saying we can't screw this up because all eyes generally end up on the last episode."

Nicotero continued, "You talk about Seinfeld, M*A*S*H, all these great shows we love, and most of the time the historical relevance of the show is judged on the last episode. So we really struggled, agonized, and buckled down to make sure it serves the fans of the show."

Executive producer and Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple noted the long-running flagship series was "going off an assumption that we were continuing the saga for a while, and then things changed," causing the flagship to wrap up with a 24-episode eleventh and final season. AMC Networks will launch three new spinoffs in 2023, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, starring Cohan's Maggie and Morgan's Negan; the France-set solo series focused on Reedus' Daryl Dixon; and the as-yet-untitled Rick/Michonne series reuniting Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

"The finale is about completing The Walking Dead story, not setting up spinoffs," Gimple said during the show's final San Diego Comic-Con appearance. "There's room for those spinoffs, but full-on, The Walking Dead finale concludes the story of this 11 years. We didn't want the spinoffs to get in the way of that satisfaction. They live together, I think, very nicely."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin Sunday, October 2 on AMC and with a two-episode premiere on AMC+.