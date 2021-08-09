The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special Sets Norman Reedus and More as Guests

✖

Norman Reedus will be talking dead with Chris Hardwick as part of The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special airing August 15 on AMC. The previously announced special edition of Talking Dead, which takes a look at the final season of The Walking Dead before it premieres on August 22, is the first episode of the aftershow to air live and in-studio since March 2020. AMC announced Monday that Reedus, showrunner Angela Kang, and new series regular Michael James Shaw are joining Hardwick on the Talking Dead preview special on the same day that the Season 11 premiere is streaming early on AMC+.

"We're back to our big, scope-y, massive, just extravaganzas with lots of great character interactions between the people we love," Kang said of Season 11 when revealing the first trailer during virtual San Diego Comic-Con in July. "But also our stunts and scares and all of that fun stuff that I think is for all of us working on it part of the joy of working on this show. Season 11, we kind of go in hard with some new stories, and new characters, and I'm really excited to share it with the audience."

Reedus returns as Daryl and Shaw plays Mercer of the Commonwealth, a new civilization in the Walking Dead Universe home to the armored soldiers that have captured Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lazaro).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talking Dead (@amctalkingdead)

Starting with the Season 11 premiere, "Acheron: Part I," new episodes from the final season of The Walking Dead will be streaming early all season long on AMC+. All 10 seasons of the zombie drama are currently available to stream free on multiple platforms through the end of August.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, and Paola Lazaro also star, with Michael James Shaw, Margot Bingham, Josh Hamilton, Ritchie Coster, Ian Anthony Dale, Laurie Fortier, and Laila Robins among the many new additions for the Epic Final Season.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special premieres Sunday, August 15, at 9 PM on AMC.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC and is streaming early August 15 on AMC+.