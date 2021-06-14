The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special to Air Ahead of Final Season Premiere

✖

AMC Networks sets The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special with Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick for August 15. Announced by Hardwick during Talking Dead's at-home edition discussing Sunday's Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, the virtual special takes a look ahead at the eight episodes of The Walking Dead Final Season: Part 1 before the new season premieres one week later on August 22. Guests are TBA, but past Preview Specials have featured intel from cast and crew, including showrunner Angela Kang and executive producer Scott Gimple, exclusive first-look footage from upcoming episodes, and other surprises from the Walking Dead Universe.

June 11 was the start of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" countdown, a weekly event revealing photos, trailers, and other surprises on Thursdays. The Walking Dead: Origins, a new series of four special episodes exploring the post-zombie apocalypse histories of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride), was the first reveal and will launch on AMC+ with "Daryl's Story" on July 15.

"Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever," Kang said in a statement revealing the August 22 premiere of The Walking Dead Season 11. "The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, and Paola Lazaro also star, with Margot Bingham (Stephanie) and Michael James Shaw (Mercer) joining the cast for the Epic Final Season. Part 2 and Part 3 of the 24-episode expanded Season 11 will air in 2022.

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22, at 9/8c on AMC.