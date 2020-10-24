Sunday’s Episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Ends With a Post-Credits Scene

Viewers tuning into The Walking Dead: World Beyond on Sunday will want to keep watching for an after-credits scene ending Season 1 Episode 4, “The Wrong End of a Telescope.” As the group of young survivors led by Iris (Aliyah Royale) continues their 1,100-mile trek to a top-secret Civic Republic research facility somewhere in New York, a stopover at a waystation pits the teens against dangers living and dead. Chaperones Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) want to reroute the teens back home, but sisters Iris and Hope (Alexa Mansour), along with friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), press on to rescue the girls’ scientist father (Joe Holt) from the clutches of the Civic Republic Military.

We won’t say what the spoilery scene entails, but the post-credits scene does answer a burning question going back to a past season of The Walking Dead — and raises new ones.

“Coming up we have a really great story in which we learn a little bit more about Silas. There’s a really great moment between Silas and Iris coming up that I just love, it’s one of my favorite moments in the series,” World Beyond co-creator and showrunner Matt Negrete told Entertainment Weekly about the October 25th episode. “And there’s a lot of tension and suspense that revolves around this location that they find. And it really is a great character piece, and I will say, we’re going to get another glimpse into the greater world around them.”

As for the Civic Republic, which we now know is home to a monumental 200,000 survivors living in an as-yet disclosed location, Sunday’s episode brings out “a side, potentially, of the CRM that we haven’t seen before.”

“And we’re slowly going to be building out this world this season, and by the end of the season, we’ll be able to put these pieces of a puzzle together in a way that I think is going to set up season two really nicely,” Negrete said of the 10-episode first season, part of a 20-episode limited event series.

Series co-creator Scott Gimple, who is scripting the Walking Dead feature film that will answer what happened to the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), previously promised there’s “a lot we’re going to learn” about the CRM before they crossover onto the big screen.

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.