The Walking Dead: World Beyond goes behind the scenes of Season 2 with a new "in production" teaser aired during Sunday's Walking Dead season premiere. Picking up from where the 10-episode first season left off, the second and final season of The Walking Dead spin-off reunites Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) with Will (Jelani Alladin) as enemies of the Civic Republic Military. The trio, separated from Iris' sister Hope (Alexa Mansour) and friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston), will struggle to come back together as they learn more about the CRM — and about each other — in a fateful fight for their lives.

The first footage from the new season screened during virtual San Diego Comic-Con revisited the same location in the behind-the-scenes teaser, below, revisiting the site where Iris and Felix encounter a mysterious new group after Will's narrow escape from a Civic Republic facility.

"They seem to be a group of potential new allies. I'll say that we're going to learn a lot more about who they are and where they come from, and how they'll fit into the bigger picture," teased showrunner and series co-creator Matt Negrete at Comic-Con. "I don't want to give too much away, but I think they're a different group than we've seen before in the Walking Dead Universe. And I'll say, also, that they have their own sort of unique relationship with the CRM apart from our characters, so there's going to be a lot that we're exploring there."

In Part 2 of the two-season limited event series, returning October 3 on AMC, witness the conclusion to "the epic story of Iris, Hope, Elton, and Silas — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 3, on AMC.