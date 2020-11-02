The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals New Mystery Character

✖

There's a new face on The Walking Dead: World Beyond. In Sunday's "Madman Across the Water," the six survivors traveling together to a Civic Republic research facility in New York must find a way across the Mississippi River before their path is cut short by a brewing storm. Chaperones Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) attempt to convince their four wards — sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), along with friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) — to turn back, but the group hits the point of no return just before encountering a stranger who could help them reach their destination.

Just as Hope figures out a shocking revelation about past trauma, the four teens are disturbed by rustling in the woods. From the darkness steps a stranger, who brandishes their weapon as the episode cuts to black.

This character is Percy, played by Ted Sutherland. The Rise and Doom Patrol actor was announced as a cast member for the Walking Dead spinoff in November 2019.

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images)

In November 8 episode "Shadow Puppets," Percy cuts a deal with the group leading them into a dangerous situation. Felix is suspicious of the new arrival claiming to be robbed by another pair of strangers, but Iris is confident the sextet can handle the threat if it means continuing their mission to rescue dad Leo Bennett (Joe Holt).

"This is a mystery person that will potentially be around for longer than an episode. And we're at the halfway point of season 1 and the presence of this character coming in is really going to change the trajectory of these next five episodes in a way that I think is going to be irrevocable," showrunner Matt Negrete told EW. "Things are going to happen in a way that are ignited by the presence of this character. And there's not going to be any going back. There really are a lot of dominoes that we've been setting up this season, and I will say the presence of this character is going to send that first domino falling. And I'm excited for people to see where it all goes."

Negrete added Percy's introduction signals an "element of danger," adding: "I will also say that what happens in the next episode is really going to set the course for the rest of the season. In a way that things might get a little darker than they have been in the first half."

The Walking Dead star-turned-director Michael Cudlitz steps behind the camera for the episode scripted by World Beyond's co-executive producer Maya Goldsmith (Pretty Little Liars, How to Get Away with Murder).

New episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premiere Sundays at 10/9c on AMC.