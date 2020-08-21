The X-Files Cast and Crew Reunite to Add Lyrics to Famous Theme Song

The initial run of The X-Files concluded with Season Nine back in 2002, with the cast and crew reuniting not only for a new movie back in 2008, but also two limited revival series, with the cast and crew once again reuniting, but instead of being for canonical adventures, it was to hilariously add lyrics to the series' famous opening theme, per Variety. The video was meant to serve as a benefit for World Central Kitchen, which features stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, as well as series creator Chris Carter, in addition to a number of other cast and crew members that have participated in the series' long history. Check out the video above.

The original theme was written by Mark Snow, with fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald writing the lyrics to the song.

Joining Duchovny, Anderson, and Carter in the video are Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), Robert Patrick (John Doggett), Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes), James Pickens Jr. (Alvin Kersh), Laurie Holden (Marita Covarrubias), William B. Davis (Cigarette-Smoking Man), Nicholas Lea (Alex Krycek), Cary Elwes (Brad Follmer), executive producer-writer Vince Gilligan, composer Snow, director Michelle MacLaren, and many more.

“We wanted to gather The X-Files family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world," Carter said of the reunion. "And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”

You can donate to the World Central Kitchen here.

As far as whether or not we could ever get more X-Files adventures, Anderson has made it clear that she's no longer interested in starring in a series, but Carter thinks there's a lot of life left in the mythology.

"I think that certainly The X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without," Carter shared with Digital Spy. "I'm sorry to see her go, I've never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It's the end of something, I don't know if it's the beginning of something new. But certainly we will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of The X-Files.

