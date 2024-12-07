Every Game of Thrones Project We’ll See Before House of the Dragon Season 3

Debuting in 2011, Game of Thrones became the most-watched television series worldwide, and its spin-off House of the Dragon, which debuted in 2022, almost hit the same numbers and even set a record as the most-watched premiere in HBO’s history with nearly 10 million viewers. The success of George R. R. Martin’s universe is undeniable, so it’s no surprise that more spinoffs are coming in the near future. However the toughest part for fans is the wait. With House of the Dragon not expected to return for its third season until 2026, fans are counting on spinoffs to fill the void.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is already in the pipeline to hit TV in 2025, a movie also appears to be on the way, and other projects have already been mentioned but while major projects have been confirmed, only a few might get the chance to premiere before the continuation of House of the Dragon. What are they, and what can we expect?

Upcoming Projects in the Game of Thrones Universe

Before the next season of House of the Dragon premieres, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will arrive to present a new story in Westeros. This new series will have fewer episodes than the others already released, as well as a very different tone. It will be based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg saga, set about 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, but just after the events of House of the Dragon. The series follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, who would go on to become a legendary member of the Royal Guard, and his bond with his squire, Egg.

It features Martin as an executive producer, along with Ira Parker handling the scripts. After it was wrapped up, the author was full of praise for the project, in contrast to House of the Dragon, where he was critical of some changes. The series is already scheduled to premiere between the summer and fall of 2025.

Another confirmed production is a Game of Thrones movie. So far, there is no director or screenwriter officially announced for the project, but during a 2025 production preview event in November, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys stated that it would be in the development stages with Warner Bros. However, nothing about the plot has been revealed.

“They’ll develop an idea, we’ll see if it’s good. We’ll read the scripts along with them. I think it could be fun and interesting. That’s the point of development: you see, is there a story that’s worthy of being in theaters and a big spectacle? I think it would be fun,” he said.

A feature film has been a near certainty since Game of Thrones first aired, when showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss admitted that they wanted to conclude the story with a trilogy. In 2014, Martin also revealed that discussions had taken place to get it off the ground. Now it’s real, and various speculations are already being made by fans. Adding fuel to the fire, news of a recent meeting between Martin and Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark, has sparked more theories and raised expectations.

Announced Projects in the Game of Thrones Universe

Within the universe of Game of Thrones, the Targaryen family plays a major role due to their long-standing rule over the Iron Throne. Because of this, a spin-off about their arrival in Westeros wouldn’t surprise, but would excite many fans. This is an idea that is already in development. Set before the events of House of the Dragon, Aegon’s Conquest will tell the story of Aegon Targaryen, along with his sisters/wives Rhaenys and Visenya, as they arrive with their dragons and conquer territory before uniting the Seven Kingdoms.

Mattson Tomlin, known for his work on Matt Reeves’ Batman and its upcoming sequel, is the creator and screenwriter of the new prequel series. He has revealed that he is in constant communication with Martin for consultations and that the story includes inspiration from Napoleon and Alexander the Great. The project was announced in April 2023 and later confirmed, but no premiere date has been set yet.

But the world of Game of Thrones isn’t all about the Targaryens, and a new spin-off that was canceled and then brought back to life this year is 10,000 Ships. The story would also be a prequel, set about a thousand years before the events of the original series, and would follow Princess Nymeria, the founder of the Dorne region and ancestor of House Martell. The warrior was accompanied by her army in ten thousand ships to Essos, later ordering them to be burned to prevent any possibility of turning back. However, no release date has been announced yet.

The Game of Thrones universe is known for its complexity, which opens the door for a wide range of spin-offs. While some projects are confirmed to be in development for the future and others remain uncertain, one thing is clear: if the audience continues to stay strong, it could very well turn into something groundbreaking, with countless stories to be explored for generations ahead.

Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are now streaming on Max.