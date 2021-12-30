Tiffini Hale, Former Mickey Mouse Club Member, Dies at 46

Tiffini Hale, an actress and musician who was a former cast member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club from 1989 to 1995, has passed away at the age of 46. Hale’s death reportedly occurred on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021, and was publicly announced by some of her former co-stars. Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton, who starred alongside Hale in The All New Mickey Mouse Club and worked alongside her in the pop group, The Party, posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Thursday, December 30th. Prior to her death, Hale reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest that left her in a coma.

“It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale,” the post reads. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve. Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years. On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini,” the post said. “Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories. Forever Yours, Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon and the entire Mickey Mouse Club family.”

Born on July 30, 1975 in Palm Springs, CA, Hale made her onscreen debut on The All New Mickey Mouse Club in 1989, and stayed on the series until its conclusion in 1995. As part of The Party, she also made appearances on Blossom, as well as a forthcoming reunion for the group on The Kendall K. & Friends Show. In the decades that followed, Hale largely kept out of the public eye, not being part of The Party’s initial reunion in 2013.

Our thoughts are with Hale’s family, friends, and fans at this time.