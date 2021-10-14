Carole Baskin to Investigate Tiger King’s Treatment of Big Cats in New Series

The saga of Carole Baskin and Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage won’t be coming to an end anytime soon, with discovery+ confirming that the two-part Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight is set to debut on the streaming service on November 13th. While Exotic and Baskin’s feuds over the years have been chronicled in a number of different series, all of which kicked off with last year’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness on Netflix, this new event will feature Baskin’s investigation into the treatment of big cats under Exotic’s care at the G.W. Zoo. Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight debuts on discovery+ on November 13th.

Per press release, “Ever since Tiger King became a pop culture phenomenon, Carole Baskin has faced outrageous claims and misinformation about her personal life. But Baskin will never be distracted by the rumors and gossip she says were spread by her foes and those who wish to detract from her life’s mission: to protect Big Cats and to stop the abuse of Big Cats forever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Audiences will witness a very different side to Carole Baskin in Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight. The two-part documentary series follows Carole Baskin as she finally shares her side of the story and goes undercover, along with her husband, Howard, and their team. Along the road to justice Carole’s team attempts to right the many wrongs perpetrated against Big Cats, often coming into direct confrontations with dangerous operators, including Jeff Lowe.

“In January 2020, Joe Exotic (AKA Joseph Maldonado-Passage), who ran the infamous G.W. Zoo out of Wynnewood, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin. At this time, Jeff Lowe took over the G.W. Zoo until a federal judge awarded it to Baskin and her Big Cat Rescue in June 2020. With the property firmly in her control, and with the help of homicide detective Griff Garrison, Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight documents Baskin and her team as they investigate the property for any evidence of animal abuse and trafficking Joe Exotic or Jeff Lowe left behind, revealing many shocking moments along the way. To uncover further evidence, Baskin also enlists help from an unlikely source — Joe Exotic’s niece, Chealsi — who spent much of her childhood working at G.W. Zoo and has first-hand knowledge of what went on behind the scenes. Chealsi directs Baskin and the investigators to the areas around the zoo where evidence most likely will be found, including animal remains.

“Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight highlights Baskin as she sets her sights on Jeff Lowe in an attempt to document the conditions of the animals in his new zoo ‘Tiger King Park’ in Thackerville, Oklahoma. In addition, the documentary series follows Baskin and the team as they set up a weeklong aerial surveillance of Lowe’s property that results in several tense confrontations between her team and him.

“Later, Baskin’s investigators and most trusted Big Cat Rescue volunteer go undercover to capture evidence of illegal zoo tours and animal abuse at roadside zoos. What they discover is startling and further adds to the web of lies around the world of animal trafficking that leads them on a trail to an alleged former drug dealer in Miami.”

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight debuts on discovery+ on November 13th.

Will you be checking out the investigation? Let us know in the comments below!