Tiger King Subject Carole Baskin Tricked Into Wishing Happy Birthday to Convicted Pedophile

✖

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin got tricked into wishing a convicted pedophile Happy Birthday. She’s been doing pay-to perform shout-outs on the celebrity message app Cameo along with her husband. Although, things took a sick turn when an Australian comedian tricked her into sending messages to Rolf Harris and Jimmy Savile. Tom Armstrong is the man behind the pranks which saw both the imprisoned Harris and deceased Savile both get a personal greeting. Baskin didn’t really have any idea who those two men were as they were popular in the U.K. but not in America. When the clip began to circulate on other social media platforms, viewers quickly caught onto the prank and some immediately felt bad for the Tiger King star.

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It's Carole Baskin, at Big Cat Rescue," Baskin begins in the clip. "Hi Rolf Harris. All your kids wanted to get together and tell you that you have really touched them, and that they love all that you have done for them… I hear there's a lot of great stories about you and your best friend, Jimmy Savile – can't wait to hear those. Happy birthday Rolf!"

Carole Baskin has had a shocker here😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hYrQxC5PoY — Kyah Frazer (@frazer_kyah) July 14, 2020

She’s been in the news throughout the summer for her involvement in the hit Netflix documentary. Recently, Baskin got awarded Joe Exotic’s zoo as a result of a previous lawsuit between the two. Not long after that, the county sheriff involved in the documentary told news outlets that there had been some recent developments in the case of her missing first husband. Speculation fired up on social media again in the wake of those allegations. Here are the details surrounding the changeover of ownership concerning the zoo:

“Schreibvogel later admitted under oath that the zoo land was transferred to her by Joe Maldonado to remove it from the reach of creditors, including BCR, should BCR win its Florida lawsuit,” the complaint detailed. “Schreibvogel also admitted in 2015, via a confession of judgment she entered into to resolve a lawsuit filed against he by the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee overseeing Joe Maldonado’s personal bankruptcy estate, that the zoo land was fraudulently transferred to her by Joe Maldonado in 2011 to avoid his creditors.”

Do you think we will ever get all of the information surrounding the hit documentary? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.