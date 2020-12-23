Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Game of Thrones-Themed Christmas Dinner

✖

'Tis the season to be merry and bright! This week, people everywhere are opening presents, dreaming of 2021, and... dressing like their favorite television characters? Not everyone gets so creative during the holiday season, but country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill recently shared a family photo of their Game of Thrones-themed Christmas dinner.

"So we had a 'Game of Thrones' themed dinner at home with the kiddos Merry Christmas," McGraw wrote on Twitter and Instagram. You can check out their family photo below:

According to Entertainment Weekly, the first image features their youngest daughter Audrey, 19, dressed up as Sansa Stark as well as their oldest daughter Gracie, 23, as King Joffrey Baratheon. Faith Hill is killing it as the Night King, and there’s some debate about whether their middle daughter Maggie, 22, is Jamie Lannister or Brienne of Tarth. McGraw is in the second picture as Tormund Giantsbane.

Both Twitter and Instagram featured some fun comments. "This is the best thing ever," Rita Wilson wrote. "😂😂🤘🏻," Chris Young added. There were some hilarious holiday-themed replies from fans on Twitter, too. Check some out below:

Oh my gosh. We found him. I repeat. We found him. pic.twitter.com/80ys2CSPfv — Justin White (@Niner4life9) December 22, 2020

I haven’t seen GOT, but...I see a resemblance to Cousin Eddie. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/9XQCdSGmyd — Rachel Jean 🌻 (@BlueSkyHolidaze) December 22, 2020

It looks like the McGraw-Hill family fun hasn't stopped there. They also did a photoshoot as the cast of Harry Potter:

"You guys are too good at this," Rita Wilson added. Nice work, McGraws!

While fans are still dressing up as Game of Thrones characters, there will soon be some fresh options for folks who like to cosplay. The first spin-off on HBO's roster is Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, a series that will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In a recent sizzle reel promoting the upcoming slate of programming on HBO and HBO Max, HBO confirmed that House of the Dragon will be released in 2022.

Game of Thrones is currently available to stream on HBO Max.