Today Is A Bad Day For Fantasy & Sci-Fi Fans On Netflix

The holiday season may be the best time of year to sit down and binge some of your favorite tv shows. With It being a time of the year where people generally have a little bit of extra time off and the opportunity to sit down and dive into multiple seasons of a beloved series, that’s almost a gift in and of itself. However, for Netflix subscribers who happen to also be fantasy and sci-fi fans, the season just got a little less bright. The streaming platform just lost three major series — including two wildly popular multi-season series that fans regularly rewatch.

Gone from Netflix as of December 18th are all eight seasons of Arrow, all 15 seasons of Supernatural, and all seven seasons of The 100. All three series’ last day on the service was December 17th so fans who pulled up Netflix today and thought they’d find out what the Winchester brothers were up to or wanted to catch up with what was going on in Star City would have been very disappointed to find the series simply gone. The departure of all three series isn’t exactly sudden, however. It was revealed back in November that Arrow, Supernatural, and The 100 would be departing — it’s just now that time has finally come.

Where Can you Watch Arrow, Supernatural, and The 100 Now That They’ve Left Netflix?

With the three series no longer on Netflix, the natural question is where can fans find them now and that isn’t necessarily the best news for fans, either. In the case of Supernatural, All 15 seasons of the enormously popular series are headed to Peacock beginning on Monday, December 22nd so if your holiday plans included a binge, you’re in luck. All 327 episodes will be available on that platform. The series is also widely available on physical media due to its massive popularity, making it easily accessible even if you don’t choose to follow it to a new streaming home.

However, for fans of Arrow and The 100, things are not so merry when it comes to making the streaming leap. A new streaming home has yet to be announced for either series. In the case of Arrow, which debuted on The CW in 2012 and kicked off the network’s DC franchise of shows that became known as the Arrowverse, it’s expected that the series will eventually land on HBO Max which is where some of the other The CW DC series have landed, including Batwoman and the Arrowverse adjacent Stargirl and Superman & Lois. As for The 100, which debuted on The CW in 2014, it’s future is a little less clear. Hopefully, we’ll hear something about new homes for both of these beloved series soon.

