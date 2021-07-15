Tom Hiddleston Would "Absolutely" Play Loki Forever If Asked

✖

Marvel's Loki series on Disney+ has not just been a hit for the studio but has also opened up the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a massive way. At the center of it all is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and thankfully we are going to get another season of his adventures down the line. The fallout from season 1 will obviously be explored in season 2 but we will also see ramifications of the show explored in movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so Loki isn't going anywhere anytime soon. That's perfectly fine for Hiddleston, who was asked in a recent Q&A if he'd play Loki for the rest of his life if he was asked to.

"Would I? Yeah, absolutely. I'm so lucky that I've got to play Loki for this long, and you know, I feel like he's such an interesting character who's been around in human consciousness for so long. And he's got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him I find out something new or we get to evolve him or take him down an avenue that we haven't gone down before," Hiddleston said.

"Yeah, he's been around for a while. I think he's going to be around for a lot longer. Meanwhile, I'll just hold on for as long as people want me to hold on for," Hiddleston said,

During the same Q&A, Hiddleston talked a bit about how far Loki's come since the beginning of the series and during his time in the MCU overall.

"Yes. The idea that Loki is burdened with a glorious purpose is questioned and interrogated in our show," Hiddleston said. "And I think it's revealed to have no meaning and no foundation and that is very destabilizing for Loki. I think he does see himself differently. I think evolution is his only opportunity. It's his only way out. And so yes, I do think he has to evolve now."

You can find the official description for Loki below.

"Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer."

Loki is streaming on Disney+ now.

What do you want to see most from Loki season 2? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!