Aew Fans Are Loving Toni Storm’s Uncanny Mariah May Cosplay From Dynamite

Timeless Glamour has entered the chat. Toni Storm appeared on AEW Dynamite with a brand-new look! Fans are used to seeing the Women’s World Champion come to the ring in her pastel gear, but tonight Storm pulled a fast one on her former protege. On several occasions May dressed up as Storm before her “Timeless” gimmick took off in AEW. The resemblance between the two is really uncanny.

Storm took advantage of that to get in May’s head ahead of their title match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The match is a homecoming for the Australian-born Storm. That’s where her career kicked off before she made the jump to Japan and, eventually, the United States, joining WWE.

Toni Storm Trolls Mariah May on AEW Dynamite

May was on commentary for Storm’s next performance against Queen Aminata on the February 5th episode AEW Dynamite. Storm paraded to the ring in May’s AEW debut gear (that many compared to WWE’s Tiffany Stratton). She had hair extensions, the classic Mariah makeup and even the theme music to match. It’s safe to say she got under the skin of the champion as intended.

“Toni Storm deserves an Oscar,” one AEW fan wrote on X.

Another wrote, “How is Toni Storm more like Mariah May than Mariah May is?”

May discussed it at length while on commentary, discussing all the times she’s played into the “Timeless” character. The match was hard-fought and Aminata mirrored Storm’s moves during the match. Ultimately, Storm won with May’s finisher. The champ stormed off, refusing to listen to Storm’s in-ring interview with Renee Paquette.

She won’t be able to leave in a hurry come next week, February 15th. That’s when Storm will challenge for the title, trying to become a record-setting four-time AEW Women’s World Champion. After losing to May last summer Storm took a sabbatical from wrestling, even claiming she’d “retired” at one point.

Eventually she returned with her original look like nothing had happened. She didn’t remember debuting in AEW or even being champion, so May took advantage of her “amnesia.” Of course, it was all an act as she’s freakin’ “Timeless” Toni Storm. As always, she was two steps ahead of May and the fans.

Storm’s antics tonight make up for the rocky direction this story was starting to head, making another title win from her sound all that more enticing. The question is, does she need another title win? Does May benefit from the win more? We’ll find out soon enough.

What do you think of Toni Storm’s new look? Let us know in the comments below!