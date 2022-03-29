Transformers: New Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere

Transformers: EarthSpark is heading to Paramount+ this November. The new animated series comes as part of a major expansion of Hasbro’s Transformers multimedia franchise, with another animated series on Netflix, an animated movie in the works, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and even a major shift looming for the Transformers comic books. Transformers: EarthSpark is a CG-animated series co-produced by Entertainment One, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and ICON Creative Studio. Paramount revealed the Transformers: EarthSpark’s title in February, and announced it would debut on Paramount+, having previously been announced for Nickelodeon.

Paramount has now confirmed the show’s release window. It will debut on the Paramount+ streaming service in November.

Transformers: EarthSpark is set for 26 episodes and has a unique premise. According to previous press releases, the series sees the civil war between Autobots and Decepticons spilling over onto Earth. There, a new generation of Transformers is born, and an Earth family adopts a group of Autobots:

“Designed for kids and families alike, Transformers: EarthSpark blends the humor and heart of Nickelodeon with the action and high stakes adventure of Transformers. Set on present-day Earth, Transformers: EarthSpark centers on two human kids as they forge a connection with Transformers robots like never before and work alongside fan favorites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. This animated series is comedic, heartfelt, high energy, and action-packed, featuring new characters, and stars a diverse, multi-cultural human family, reflecting the current world we live in.”

During a recent Hasbro investor call, the company revealed that Transformers: EarthSpark will introduce new Transformers conversion types. In addition to “Classic Conversion,” there’s also “Surprise Conversion” and “Magic Conversion.”

“Transformers: Earthspark presents many firsts for Transformers that we’re bringing to life for kids,” said Jenny Whitlock, VP of Global Franchises at Hasbro (via Seibertron). “Leaning into insights, we’ve identified core pillars of play that allow us to take conversion to another level and connect with kids to deliver on the magic they want [to be] brought to life in toys. Surprise Conversion, Classic Conversion, and Magic Conversion will create a true show-to-shelf moment for the line and an innovative new way to convert Earthspark’s greatest heroes.”

Transformers: EarthSpark‘s executive producers include Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Ciro Nieli (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Nicole Dubik (Transformers: Rescue Bots). Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) developed the series and serves as co-executive producer. The series also features character designs from fan-favorite Transformers comics creator Nick Roche.