Transformers TV Streaming Channel Launches on Pluto TV

There's a new, free destination for Transformers fans to get their Transformers television 24/7. Pluto TV has launched Transformers TV, the first all-Transformers all-the-time streaming channel. Transformers TV runs continuous live programming on Pluto TV for free and has over 200 hours of Transformers television, including episodes of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures, Transformers: Prime, and Transformers: Robots in Disguise. Transformers TV joins dedicated Pluto TV streaming channels for Star Trek, classic Doctor Who, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many others.

"We could not be more excited to work with Pluto TV to bring this dedicated Transformers channel to life," says eOne's Jenny Whitlock, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Management for Action Brands in a press release. "Transformers fans are some of the most dedicated out there, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to the Transformers universe with a wide assortment of always-on content."

"We are so thrilled to bring this universe to our little planet, Pluto TV, and expand our Kids category to welcome the first dedicated Transformers channel for 24/7 streaming," said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships at Paramount Streaming. "Pluto TV is the home to so many iconic franchises and we know our viewers will be just as excited as we are to see Transformers added to our programming offering among other amazing and beloved franchises."

While Transformers TV includes content format across three decades of Transformers, there's more to come. Transformers BotBots debuted on Netflix earlier this year. The new animated series Transformers: EarthSpark will debut on Paramount+ in November. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently filming, with sequels already being considered. A follow-up to Transformers: The Last Knight is also being developed, as is an animated prequel movie.

Pluto TV is a Paramount Company described as "the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of over 67 million monthly active users." Pluto has partnered with nearly 400 international media companies to offer a wide array of genres, languages and categories of movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and other content. Pluto TV can be accessed and streamed across mobile, web, and connected TV devices across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

What do you think of Pluto TV launching Transformers TV? Transformers TV is live now.