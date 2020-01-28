True Detective Creator Reuniting With Matthew McConaughey for New FX Series

In the ongoing battle for TV’s top talent, FX Productions and Fox 21 TV Studios just earned a substantial victory. News broke on Tuesday morning that True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto was moving his overall production deal from HBO to FX, where he will create new projects for the studio’s various platforms. This deal is a big one for FX, especially since the first series under Pizzolatto’s tenure will reunite him with award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Pizzolatto and McConaughey last worked together on the first season of True Detective, where both the actor and the series received loads of critical acclaim. Their new project is called Redeemer, inspired by Patrick Coleman’s novel The Churchgoer, and tells the story of a former minister-turned-security guard who uncovers a conspiracy in the heart of Texas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are thrilled to begin our creative partnership with Nic Pizzolatto and Matthew McConaughey on Redeemer, who are back together for the first time since the first season of HBO’s True Detective,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier. “We’re also incredibly excited about our overall deal with Nic and look forward to developing new projects with him and our partners Fox 21 Television Studios, and we’re equally excited to be developing projects with Matthew through his first-look deal with FXP.”

FX has a sizable belief in Redeemer, handing it a potential script-to-series-order. Rather than going through the pilot process, Pizzolatto will turn in his script for the series. If the network likes it, Redeemer goes straight to a full series.

“From the moment we all saw True Detective, we’ve been dying to work with Nic” said Fox 21 president Salke. “The fact that we get to do this together with our FXP cousins is a best-case scenario. I don’t think there are a lot of writers in town right now who are writing with Nic’s force and emotion. It’s why we’re beyond excited about Nic’s project with Matthew, which is a big priority for both companies.”

Even though Pizzolatto has left HBO, the future of True Detective isn’t set in stone. HBO owns the rights to the project and can move forward with another showrunner and concept for Season 4 if it chooses to do so.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Pizzolatto and McConaughey have in store at FX? Let us know your thoughts on the new deal in the comments!