Tuca & Bertie Creator Reveals When Season 3 Will Premiere





Tuca & Bertie‘s creator revealed when Season 3 was set to premiere on adult swim. Lisa Hanawalt has become a familiar name for fans of adult animation for her work on Bojack Horseman and the beloved bird friends. She says that Tuca & Bertie’s next batch of episodes hit this summer. On Instagram Stories, she posted a clip from a Vulture profile talking to Netflix about their stance on adult animation. It’s been a while since Season 2 wrapped and fans are still adjusting to the change in platform for the show. However, those viewers traveled to see Tuca & Bertie in their new digs. Adult swim was more than happy to snap the animated comedy up when Netflix said no to another season. Now, in Season 3, the world that Hanawalt and the rest of the creative team made just keeps expanding. Check out the post down below. (Credit to @swimpedia for their eagle-eyes!)

Mike Moon, who heads Netflix’s adult animation offerings. When asked about how Tuca & Bertie performed on the service. He pointed to the algorithm and how much they loved working with the animators and creative team. “Look, we loved Tuca, and unfortunately, it just didn’t find an audience on service. We love the creative team,” he said. “We would love to do more with them… We had such a great experience with them. And I would like to think our relationship is fantastic.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to series creator Lisa Hanawalt on Instagram, the third season of Tuca & Bertie will premiere this summer, with seasons 2 and 3 coming to @hbomax! pic.twitter.com/Si6v9gm0jd — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) March 17, 2022

Senior Vice President of Adult Swim, Walter Newman, previously discussed how Cartoon Network approached the show. They stepped in not long after Tuca & Bertie was canceled by Netflix. Newman classified the show as a big priority for the network.

“When ‘Tuca & Bertie’ became available, I immediately got on the phone,” he said. “I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking ‘Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?’ It was something that all of us were really invested in.”

Here’s how adult swim described Season 2: “Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore!”

“Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!”

Are you excited about Tuca & Bertie Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!