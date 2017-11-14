TV Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ and ‘The Gifted’ Rise on Slow Monday Night

With CBS switching its schedule around, moving Big Bang Theory to Thursdays, Monday night’s TV ratings left a lot to be desired. Fortunately, less eyeballs actually helped out the night’s superhero shows.

Supergirl gained a few more viewers this week, pulling in a 1.83 million live audience, while scoring a steady 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The CW followed the Arrowverse series with Valor (1 mil/0.2), which also gained some viewers.

The Gifted, Fox’s new X-Men series, also ticked up last night. 3.5 million people tuned in to the new episode, scoring a 1.1 in the demo. Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.8) started the network’s evening off with its own lift.

CBS struggled without The Big Bang Theory leading off the night. Kevin Can Wait (6.3 mil/1.2) couldn’t even deliver half of the audience Big Bang did in the 8 p.m. slot. The network followed that up with a significant drops for 9JKL (5.1 mil/0.8) and Me, Myself & I (4 mil/0.7). Superior Donuts (4.8 mil/0.8) and Scorpion (4.8 mil/0.7) both dipped to series lows.

Over on ABC, Dancing with the Stars (10.1 mil/1.1) saw a drop, while The Good Doctor (10.9 mil/2.0) ticked up.

The Voice (9.4 mil/1.9) slipped a bit for NBC, and The Brave (4.7 mil/0.8) went fractional in its demo for the first time in its freshman season.