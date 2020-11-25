Unsolved Mysteries Releases All-New Interview With Key Figure From Season 2 Investigation

One of the key components that sets Unsolved Mysteries apart from other true-crime series is that, as the title implies, investigators are left with just as many questions as audiences, with the Netflix reboot of the program always concluding with an invitation to viewers that, if they have any clues or tips about the events, they should reach out in hopes of solving the mystery. Along the lines of continuous investigations, Netflix has released a new interview with a person of interest from the Season Two episode "Lady in the Lake," with Tim Matouk weighing in on his cousin's death. You can check out a tease of the interview below and watch the full interview here.

In "Lady in the Lake," Michigan woman JoAnn Matouk Romain goes missing and her body is found more than two months later, as she was discovered more than 35 miles away on Detroit River’s Canadian shoreline. The winter temperatures and frigid conditions led authorities to rule her death a suicide, claiming that she parked her car and willingly entered Lake St. Clair. With her family claiming this would have gone against her religious beliefs and with the footwear she had on making it difficult to navigate the ice-covered rocks, investigators think it's unlikely she willingly entered the lake.

How will Tim Matouk respond to questions from viewers like you? Watch his exclusive interview with Executive Producer Terry Dunn Meurer in the Unsolved Mysteries Case Files. https://t.co/zBIAlBYne7 pic.twitter.com/blkScatNX9 — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) November 24, 2020

Raising suspicions about the case is a reported dispute among JoAnn's family focusing on a large inheritance. Matouk's lack of involvement in Unsolved Mysteries ignited theories among fans that he had something to do with her death, possibly connected to retribution regarding the large sum of money.

In the new interview, Matouk offers his side of the story, which includes why he didn't participate in the initial investigation and his alibi at the time that JoAnn went missing. While this new interview might not clear up all of the points that audiences took issue with in regards to foul play regarding Romain's death, it serves as a reminder that Unsolved Mysteries isn't an all-encompassing investigation, and that just because an episode ends, it doesn't mean there aren't still clues to discover.

Check out the reboot of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix now.

What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!