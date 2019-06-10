Veronica Mars Will Stream All Seasons on Hulu Ahead of Revival

A dozen years after the series’ initial cancellation, Veronica Mars is returning this summer with an eight-episode fourth season on Hulu July 26, but it isn’t just the new season that’s headed to the streaming platform. “Marshmallows” will be able to get reacquainted with Kristen Bell’s titular heroine and all of the mysteries of Neptune, California just in time for the new adventures as all three seasons of Veronica Mars will be available ahead of the new season.

Hulu has released a new teaser for the upcoming Veronica Mars season four, lightly recapping the first three seasons of the fan-favorite series and, at the end of the teaser, reveals that seasons one through three will be available for streaming on July 1.

For those who aren’t familiar, originally launched on The WB, Veronica Mars ran for three seasons and was quickly a cult favorite. Bell played a teenage super-sleuth whose private detective father (Enrico Colantoni) was the disgraced ex-sheriff of a wealthy seaside town. Barely making ends meet, the Mars family helped the same rich people who hated them to make their problems go away while Veronica worked to solve a case very close to her — the murder of her best friend, the very crime that led to her father being forced to step down as sheriff after he accused the wrong person of the crime.

In Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars, spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, and in a town whose lifeblood is the tourist industry, the crime has a negative impact on the seaside town. After Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the influx of cash that comes with being the West Coast’s version of Daytona Beach.

While the general details for the upcoming episodes will be familiar to fans as it’s very much in line with the series’ original run, fans can expect some notable differences. The move to Hulu allows for a more mature, edgier series, though series creator Rob Thomas did reveal at ATX TV Festival he did have to balance more adult language with keeping the series appropriate for younger viewers.

“The first word of the script was Veronica saying ‘f**k’,” Thomas said (via Deadline). “I had to rewrite that.”

Veronica Mars‘ season four will debut on Hulu July 26. Fans will be able to catch seasons 1-3 beginning July 1.