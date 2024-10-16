Victoria Justice “Would Be Open” to Victorious Revival (Exclusive)

What many consider to be the golden age of Nickelodeon television ended over a decade ago. The first-ever cable channel for children caught fire in the 2000s with its live-action shows tailored to young adult audiences like Drake & Josh, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, and Zoey 101. That momentum continued into the 2010s with more smash hits in the form of iCarly, Big Time Rush, and Victorious. iCarly aired its final season in 2012, wrapping up a six-season arc with a definitive conclusion, but Big Time Rush and Victorious came to fairly abrupt ends ahead of their cancellations in 2013. In the ten years since the three were airing simultaneously, iCarly received a series revival on Paramount+ and Big Time Rush began touring as a band again.

Victoria Justice is “Open” to Victorious Revival

Victoria Justice starred in Victorious, a fan-favorite Nickelodeon series, from 2010 until 2013.

Here I am, once again… again?

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of her new film Depravity, Victoria Justice revealed that she “would be open” to a Victorious revival akin to Paramount+’s Zoey 102 and iCarly reboot.

“I would, totally,” Justice said. “I think I would be open.”

Victorious aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons. The series followed Tori Vega (Justice) as she navigated the waters of Hollywood Arts, an elite performing arts high school. The final episode aired in February 2013, and aside from a virtual reunion in 2020, there has been no movement on making it shine for a second time.

“I mean, there’s a part of me that’s like, just let a good thing be a good thing. You don’t always have to reopen that can of worms,” Justice continued. “Maybe just like let it be nostalgic and be what it was, but at the same time, it could be fun, you know? So I could be down.”

The series also starred Leon Thomas III (Andre), Ariana Grande (Cat), Matt Bennett (Robbie), Elizabeth Gillies (Jade), Avan Jogia (Beck), and Daniella Monet (Trina).

“It would be really fun to work with everyone again,” Justice added. “It would be like such a wildly nostalgic experience for me. I think we’d have a good time. You never know!”

Outside of finding new audiences on Netflix and Paramount+, the Victorious legacy has lived on thanks to its music.

“Start Best Friend’s Brother,” Justice said when asked to play “start, bench, cut” with three of the biggest hits from the Victorious soundtrack. “I wrote that from my own personal experience. I have the closest personal connection to that one. I would bench Freak the Freak Out and I would cut Song 2 You. Sorry!”

Cutting “Song 2 You” didn’t come easy for Justice, as that track was performed by herself and Thomas III, a close friend on and off the Victorious set. In the years since Victorious ended, Thomas III has shifted most of his career focus to music. This past February, he won his first Grammy Award for his work on SZA’s “Snooze.”

“I’m so happy for Leon,” Justice praised her former co-star. “He is so incredibly talented and deserves all the success that he’s having right now.”

Justice herself has continued to release solo music, most recently dropping the single “Down” in July. When asked if another collaboration with Thomas III could be on the horizon, Justice teased that those discussions might already be happening.

“Potentially. Potentially we have discussed this,” Justice teased. “I would love to collaborate with him in the future. We’ll see what happens. That would be just so much fun and so nostalgic, and I would be so curious to see like what we would make now.”

Justice can be seen in Depravity, a new mystery thriller from the writer of The Fighter and Patriots Day, available on digital platforms now.