Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Says He’s Not Signed on for More Marvel

Vincent D’Onofrio doesn’t know when he’ll next do business as the Kingpin, revealing he hasn’t signed on for more Marvel after Hawkeye. “It’s very clear to them all that I really want to play this part,” the actor, who first played Wilson Fisk on three seasons of canceled Netflix series Marvel’s Daredevil, says in a new interview. For the first time since 2018 — and for the first time in a Marvel Studios production — D’Onofrio revived his role as the “big guy” gunning for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in the Disney+ Original series Hawkeye. As Marvel readies spin-off Echo about Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who calls Fisk “uncle,” D’Onofrio is waiting for the phone call to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“No,” D’Onofrio answered when asked on the Sarah O’Connell Show if he’s signed on or scheduled to film any Marvel projects in 2022. “I’ve been through this before with Daredevil. It’s very clear to them all that I really want to play this part, keep playing it. You know, I’m just hoping that continues. I’m just beginning to have fun with it.”

Maya appeared to put a bow on “uncle” Kingpin’s time in the MCU when she seemingly shot him point-blank to end Hawkeye. In the comics, where Maya is Fisk’s adopted daughter, Fisk survives and is temporarily blinded when Maya shoots him in the face for murdering her father and blaming the death on Daredevil.

“I still think there’s so much more to do with this character, so I’m just hoping that I do get a call,” D’Onofrio said. “That would be really nice, and I would like to continue.”

Marvel Studios officially announced Echo in November, confirming Cox’s Maya Lopez will return in her own spinoff on Disney+. According to a listing in production tracker Production Weekly, the Echo series is scheduled to begin production this April in Atlanta.

The Kevin Feige-led studio has yet to reveal whether D’Onofrio or Cox’s Hawkeye co-stars Zahn McClarnon and Fra Fee, who played Maya’s late father William Lopez and lifelong best friend Kazi, respectively, will appear in Echo.

D’Onofrio also said on the Sarah O’Connell Show he hopes to see Kingpin menace comic book enemy Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Fisk’s Daredevil nemesis Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) cameos.

All episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

