VisionQuest Star Reveals The Crazy Aftermath of “Overacting” Marvel Had to CGI Out of His Performance

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany described an injury that he suffered while filming the streaming series for the MCU. According to the actor who has played Vision since he debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the injury happened when he was “wildly overacting” for the Marvel series. The injury was gruesome, as Bettany popped 10 blood vessels in his eyes, and it happened when he was trying to pretend he was doing something that would later be added in using CGI. As a result of the injury, Marvel had to actually use CGI to fix his performances because the injury was so noticeable.

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In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bettany said, “I was pretending to have a device on my head that is doing something to my brain, and I was just wildly overacting, and I blew out about 10 blood vessels in my eye. It was a lesson in less is more.” He showed off the photo of the blood-filled eyeball to prove how bad the injury was.

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Paul Bettany Injured While Overacting During the Filming of VisionQuest

Image Courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

Paul Bettany said that the injury was so bad that his eye remained bloody for two weeks and that the production had to fix it in post using CGI. Bettany seemed on good terms with the injury, and he and Kimmel even joked about it, with the comedian saying that Bettany can make his eye pop, which is even better than crying on cue. Disney might not have been as happy about it, as Bettany joked that he probably cost the studio as much to just fix his eye injury in post as it cost them to do some of the superhero scenes. The eye injury didn’t really do much damage, though, as Bettany said he can’t see anything without his glasses on anyway.

VisionQuest is still airing its season on Disney+, with the fifth and sixth episodes coming out this past week. After releasing two episodes a week for the last three weeks, the series will wind down with episode 7 coming out on November 3 and the finale on November 10. This is the final part of the trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued through Agatha All Along. While the first series was a fantasy world created by Wanda Maximoff, where she created an entire family and community around her, the next two series were focused on the fallout from that series.

While Agatha All Along followed the villain from WandaVision as she achieved a level of redemption, it was also the story about how one of the children who Wanda created had his soul sent into the body of a dead teen named Billy Kaplan, and that boy’s attempts to find out who he was. VisionQuest follows Vision’s life after that series as he attempts to figure out his place in the world, only to find the second of the twins, who was sent into the body of a young man named Tommy Shepherd. Paul Bettany returned as Vision, while James Spader is back as Ultron.

What are your thoughts about VisionQuest so far this season? Let us know your thoughts about Paul Bettany’s injury in the comments below.