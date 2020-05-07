VRV Adds Classic Sentai Titles From Shout! Factory TV

VRV has some classic Sentai series and other shows available from Shout! Factory TV this month. Crunchyroll announced the collection of shows recently and fans of the throwback content are pumped to be seeing these releases available to a wider audience. Both Kamen Rider Kuuga and Chojin Sentai Jetman are the headliners here. With the Riders experiencing a burst of popularity on this side of the pond again, that makes for an excellent choice. Jetman is viewed as one of the building blocks that led to Power Rangers’ creation over here in the United States. Both series are now available for viewing on VRV’s platform.

For those with Pluto TV, Kuuga is also available on channel 681 of that service as well. All 49 episodes are available on-demand over at the Shout! Factory TV site. TokuSHOUTsu is a channel dedicated to all sorts of Sentai goodness and there will be updates to the offerings throughout the year. With everyone inside due to social distancing, more options for entertainment are always a plus. In addition to Kuuga, TokuSHOUTsu also offers the first season of Kamen Rider if you’re looking for more action in the series.

Check out the description for Kamen Rider Kuuga below:

When a group of archaeologists uncover the tomb of a legendary warrior, they unearth Kuuga’s belt, accidentally releasing an ancient race of monsters called the Grongi, bent on destroying humanity. Enter Yusuke Godai, a modern-day guy-next-door, who learns he is telepathically linked to the mysterious stone belt. With its power, he transforms into the legendary warrior known as Kuuga, humanity’s only defense against the murderous Gurongi monsters.

The company is also giving 5% of their gross sales to some non-profits helping with the coronavirus response.

"We hope that all our external Shout! family is safe and staying home during this crisis. Though we too are working from home, we continue to bring you the TV shows and movies you love. We realize how fortunate we are to be able to continue doing business and, as such, have launched Shout! Factory Cares. We’ve identified two exceptional non-profits that are making a difference and we have already started designating 5% of gross sales from our site as donations: First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund."

Have you checked out TokuSHOUTsu since it launched? Let us know in the comments! Check out all the shows that got added down below: