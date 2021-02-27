WandaVision Episode 8 Confirms Agatha Is the Shark in the Yo-Magic Commercial

✖

WandaVision’s latest episode confirms that Agatha really was the shark in the Yo-Magic commercial. The advert in Episode 6 depicted a small child sitting stranded on an island before a radical 90s-style shark jumps up to help them. Sketch sea creatures peddling magic yogurt sounds strange on the page, and it’s even weirder in claymation. Now, we know that Agatha’s powers deal in power-draining due to the events in the latest episode’s most recent flashback. She bled the witches in her coven dry when they tried to punish her for dabbling in dark magic. Viewers also discovered that the evil witch has been trying to figure out Wanda’s methods of keeping an area the size of Westview under her spell. Hence why she needs “Yo Magic” to accomplish whatever her plan is.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jac Schaeffer talked about the importance of those commercials. Now that the story is more developed, it’s clear to see the individual tragedies of Wanda’s life spaced out for all to see.

(Photo: Disney)

"The commercials were part of our storytelling extremely early on, and have been such [fun], so incredibly fun to do those," Schaeffer observed. "[For] the casual Marvel fan, I feel like the commercials are very accessible in that way, but because they're so true to the era, they also — for anyone who doesn't know a single thing about Marvel — they just can exist as more color to the story. But yeah, they're important. You'll see where they go."

