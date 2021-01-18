WandaVision: Paul Bettany Says MCU Collides in "Epic Ending"

✖

Though WandaVision is all about the sitcoms at this moment in time, it's going to ramp up into the typical blockbuster-style project we've come to know from Marvel Studios. According to series lead Paul Bettany, the show will have an epic ending right in line with the 23 movies we've already seen from the House of Ideas. In a chat with Collider, the MCU star says that before long, the MCU will "collide" what what's happening on screen in the Disney+ show.

"Episode by episode, week by week, Vision begins to really realize something is not right about this. Something is not right about this town. And then the MCU that we all collide in the most epic of endings," Bettany told the website.

He added, "I get to work with this actor that is a total secret. I have been longing to work with and act with [them] for years and I finally got to and it was amazing. Fireworks exploded and it was great.”

Bettany's comments are similar to what director Matt Shakman said of the series in 2019, saying how the movie slowly progresses through the times in its sitcoms format before turing into a "huge, epic" series.

“We can’t say much. It’s all pretty much on lockdown at this moment, but all we can say really is it’s a blend of classic sitcom and huge, epic Marvel action,” Shakman told Extra Butter at the time. On turning the MCU on its head, Shakman added, the franchise is “always surprising.”

In separate interview, the filmmaker said the series is all about the exploration of the haphazard relationship between Bettany's Vision and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

“He’s not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe. He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her,” Shakman told Variety. “I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

