WandaVision Reportedly Delayed to 2021 Disney+ Release

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that, due to the coronavirus pandemic halting production on virtually all movies and TV series around the world, the Disney+ debut of WandaVision isn't expected until spring of 2021. While neither Disney nor Marvel Studios had confirmed an official release date, the streaming platform teased earlier this month that it was expected to debut on the service at some point in 2020. Despite the various setbacks Marvel Studios productions faced this year due to the pandemic, restrictions on TV productions are beginning to lift in different parts of the world, potentially allowing WandaVision to resume production imminently.

Luckily, principal photography on WandaVision wrapped before productions were put into a complete lockdown, but the complicated nature of bringing such a fantastical premise to life requires the collaboration of a number of teams, all of which have been impacted in different ways.

Production on the series had progressed so much, in fact, that fans got their first official glimpse at it during a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany shared back in January. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

ComicBook.com has reached out to Disney for clarification.

The series is described, "Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer."

While a number of live-action series have been announced by Marvel Studios, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winder Soldier were the first two to head into production. Given that these two were both delayed due to the pandemic, that also means projects like Loki and Hawkeye were also delayed. Additionally, nearly all of Marvel Studios' feature-film projects have also been delayed by months, throwing nearly the entire future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into turmoil.

Stay tuned for details on WandaVision.

