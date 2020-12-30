WandaVision: Wanda and Vision Get a Trophy in New Photo

✖

It seems that the hype machine for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's return with WandaVision on Disney+ in January is fully operational. In addition to a new television spot that again teases children in Scarlet Witch and Vision's future, Marvel Studios also released a new still from the series, via TV Line, that shows the couple in black and white with a trophy in hand. Perhaps they won a prize for the performance that's been teased previously? You can see the photo below.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige hinted in a previous interview that WandaVision will explore the roots of Wanda Maximoff's powers. "If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff," Feige told Empire Magazine. "So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

(Photo: Marvel Studos)

The show is also born from a reverence for classic television. Feige said, "I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything. We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

Elizabeth Olsen returns as Scarlet Witch in the series, reuniting with Paul Bettany as Wanda's android love, Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War. In January, Bettany suggested WandaVision is unlike anything else Marvel Studios has produced.

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany told IMDb. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Randall Park, who reprises his role as Jimmy Woo, said something similar. "It is an out-there show," Park said during a BUILD Series interview in October 2019. "I'm reprising my role as Jimmy Woo that I played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. I'm going to Atlanta tomorrow to do a table read with some of the cast. I can't say too much, but it is an amazing show and it's very different."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th.