Marvel's WandaVision Takes Place After Avengers: Endgame

Fans are incredibly excited to see what's in store for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after the franchise's truly epic events of Avengers: Endgame. There's already been a lot of speculation about what the timeline of the upcoming movies and Disney+ television series are, especially with a lot of points in time that have been left unexplored. Among those is WandaVision, a genre-bending television series that is expected to debut on Disney+ in the coming months -- and now we have a bit of an idea of when it is set. A recent Entertainment Weekly article about the series confirms that yes, it is set after the events of Endgame.

“We find Wanda and Vision living a blissful suburban existence, trying to keep their powers under wraps,” showrunner Jac Schaeffer teases in the article.

Given the context clues surrounding WandaVision, this detail makes sense -- for one thing, both of the series' titular characters, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), were among those who died in the events of Avengers: Infinity War, meaning the series couldn't have been set in the five years between Infinity War and Endgame. The same thing can be said for the series' use of SWORD, a space-centric organization that was only first teased in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

WandaVision will see Olsen and Bettany returning to their roles as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and The Vision, in a genre-bending series inspired by sitcom tropes. The series will also star Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

