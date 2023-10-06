Nearly 20 years after Frasier went off-air, those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are callin' again. Kelsey Grammer returns to the Emmy-winning role he originated on Cheers and reprised for 11 seasons of his spin-off in the Frasier revival, premiering Thursday, October 12th, on Paramount+. Don't have a Paramount+ subscription? CBS will broadcast "The Good Father" series premiere — a callback to Frasier's 1993 pilot, titled "The Good Son" — back-to-back with episode 2, "Moving In," on Tuesday, October 17th, at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT (following a super-sized original episode of Big Brother).

Ahead of the Frasier series premiere, Paramount+ will release a special giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new series, featuring interviews with the cast and creators. (Cast interviews were recorded before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.) Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier hosts the half-hour special.

Frasier: Inside the Series will premiere Friday, October 6th, on Paramount+, the Paramount+ YouTube channel and Facebook pages, and free streaming services Pluto TV and Mixible. The special will air the next day, Saturday, October 7th, on select CBS stations nationwide (check local listings for air times).

Frasier was filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los AngelesPer the official logline, Frasier follows the former radio psychiatrist "in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill."



The new series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott (Oppenheimer) as Frasier's firefighter son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor Alan; Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro (The Boys) as Freddy's roommate Eve; and newcomer Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David, the adult son of Frasier's brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and sister-in-law Daphne (Jane Leeves). Original Frasier cast members Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's producer Roz, and Bebe Neuwirth, who made recurring appearances as Frasier's icy ex-wife Lilith, will appear in the first season.

Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who serve as executive producers with Grammer, Tom Russo (The Game), and Jordan McMahon (Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America). TV legend and Cheers co-creator James Burrows — best known for directing numerous episodes of Cheers, the original Frasier, and Will & Grace — directed the first two episodes.

Following Frasier's two-episode premiere October 12th on Paramount+ (October 13th in international markets), new episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays. All seasons of the original Frasier are available to stream now on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Paramount+ plans start at $5.99/month ($59.99/year) for Paramount+ Essential, which includes access to over 45,000 episodes and movies with limited commercial interruptions; or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99/month ($119.99/year), which features ad-free access to over 45,000 episodes and movies, plus downloads, your live local CBS station, live sports, and SHOWTIME. Try Paramount+ for free here.