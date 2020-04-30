Watchmen Showrunner Has Perfect Response to Jeff Bezos Building a "Millennium Clock"

✖

HBO's Watchmen miniseries made a splash when it debuted late last fall, providing a groundbreaking new take on the iconic DC Comics storyline. The eight-episode run tried to "remix" its source material for a new modern era, and fans and critics alike definitely think that it succeeded. Even though it's been months since the series wrapped, it seems like certain aspects of it are unintentionally being echoed in our real life. Damon Lindelof, who served as Watchmen's series creator and showrunner, recently took to Instagram to address a headline about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, which reveals that the businessman is "building a 10,000-year clock inside a mountain". Lindelof responded to the headline with a picture of Watchmen villain Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), who built a similar device within the series. He topped it off with a caption of "Uh oh."

Interestingly, Bezos' involvement with this "Millennium Clock" is actually nothing new, as he was reported to be involved with the project as early as 2011. The news became more widespread with a January report from The New York Times, which revealed that Bezos had donated $42 million to the cause, and reportedly agreed to house it inside a mountain on his ranch in Van Horn, Texas.

Watchmen's Millennium Clock was used in a slightly different context, with Trieu building the giant structure over the town of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ultimately, the Millennium Clock played a surprising role in the show's season finale, and was used as a way to attempt to absorb the powers of John Osterman/Doctor Manhattan (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Trieu was not successful, and ultimately died in the conflict that ensued between herself, Manhattan, and the Seventh Kavalry.

There's no denying that Watchmen has some eerie comparisons to our current reality, something that has made viewers wonder if and when there will be a second season (even despite the pretty finite conclusion Season 1 left on). According to Lindelof, there isn't necessarily a chance that a second season will be able to happen, as he doesn't really have an idea in mind for it.

“I wish that I had an idea for Watchmen Season 2, and I really wish that there is going to be a Watchmen Season 2; I just – we put it all on the field for Season One," Lindelof shared in an interview earlier this year. "And every great idea we had, I was like, what if we just put that in Season One versus, ‘Oh, let’s stick it away for later.’ And so, could there be a second season of Watchmen? I personally hope that there is but I don’t think it should exist just because people liked the first season.”

