Wendy’s Has Perfect Response to Game of Thrones Episode

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and Sunday’s episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” saw Westeros’ beloved characters spending what could be their last night alive together. One hilarious moment in the episode that caught fans off guard was Tormund (Kristofer Hivju)’s tale of how he became known as Giantsbane. In a weird attempt to flirt with Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), the character shares that he killed a giant at the age of ten, only for the giant’s wife to “suckle him at her teat for three months.” When he was done telling the story, he chugged a bunch of milk, and it sparked a whole mess of memes. One company to get in on the joke was Wendy’s, who had a perfect response to the scene.

“Sorry guys, but Frosty is not made of Giant’s milk,” they shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the company’s sense of humor.

“Best tweet I’ve seen today,” @fatneckpc wrote.

“The Red Woman has spoken…,” @NateTh3Goat joked.

“Not yet but when is @Wendys going to do an upgraded Giant Frosty. Giant’s breastmilk is shown to be superior to regular milk. It is scientifically proven,” @smojo added.

While we probably won’t be seeing any giant’s milk on our fast food menus, there are still plenty of memes and fan art about it to enjoy on the Internet. Here are some favorites:

Now that almost everyone in Winterfell has had their big moments of personal closure, it’s time for them to face off with the army of the dead. While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell are scarce, there have been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!