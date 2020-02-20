New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Teases the End of the Game

The first trailer for Season Three of Westworld took fans completely by surprise, as we witnessed a world that felt so foreign to us that we didn’t even realize we were watching a promo for the new season, with this latest trailer not pulling its punches and unveiling a better look at how Dolores and Maeve will function outside the confines of the theme park they used to reside in. This new look at the upcoming season proves that all bets are off and we’re sure to experience an entirely new adventure from what we witnessed in the first two seasons. Westworld Season Three premieres on March 15th on HBO.

Part of what made the first two seasons so appealing not only for audiences, but also for the characters in the series, was the Western environment being explored at a time when many sci-fi experiences attempted to push things towards the future. While the setting might be new, it’s quite clear that figures from the series’ foundation will take what they experienced in the theme park out into the real world.

“We do know that Dolores has taken a lot of pearls with her,” star Evan Rachel Wood shared with ComicBook.com last year. “Who are those pearls? I don’t know. I know there’s also a mystery pearl in the Hale body because once Dolores got out of Hale and rebuilt herself and rebuilt Bernard she kept the Hale body and that Hale is now going out into the real world with her but we have no idea who’s in there.”

She added, “I think now, Season Three, she’ll be in the real world apparently. And I think that’s gonna be really interesting for her because now she is actually alone. Because unfortunately through hard decisions that she had to make, some that she may even regret, we’ve lost Teddy which was devastating.”

In addition to the series’ new setting, it will also bring with it new characters, including Aaron Paul‘s Caleb.

“Aaron’s character will challenge Dolores’ notions about the nature of humanity,” co-creator Jonathan Nolan previously teased in an interview. “He’s the type of person who doesn’t get to go to Westworld.”

Co-creator Lisa Joy added, “We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park. After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

